Online Ordering Available!
Mcshack Jerk House
COMBOS
Jerk Chicken combo
1/2 Succulent Chicken marinated in our jerk seasonings and grilled slowly for hours served with fries & coleslaw$16.99
Jerk-B-Que Chicken combo
1/2 Succulent chicken marinated in our Jerk-B-Que seasonings & grilled slowly for hours served with fries & coleslaw$16.99
Jerk Ribs combo
3 Tender, juicy Spare Ribs smoked & grilled slowly in our Jerk sauce served with fries & coleslaw$18.99
Jerk-B-Que Ribs combo
3 Tender, juicy Spare Ribs smoked & grilled slowly grilled in Jerk-B-Que sauce served with fries & coleslaw$18.99
Jerk Brisket combo
4 slices of moist, tender, juicy, smokey Brisket marinated in our jerk seasoning & grilled for hours served with fries & coleslaw$23.99
Jerk Pulled Pork combo
Juicy pulled pork tossed in Jerk-B-Que sauce served with fries & coleslaw$15.99
Jerk Fish combo
Grilled Red snapper fish in Jerk sauce served with fries & coleslaw$22.99
Fried Fish combo
Fried whole/fillet Red snapper fish with escovich sauce served with fries & coleslaw$22.99
Jerk Salmon combo
Grilled salmon steak marinated in Jerk sauce served with fries & coleslaw$22.99
Chicken Tenders combo
3 Juicy, tender golden fried chicken breast strips served with fries & coleslaw$11.99
Jerk Pork combo$18.99
Barbeque Chicken combo$16.99
Barbeque Ribs combo$18.99
SANDWICHES
Pulled pork Sandwich
Juicy smoked pulled pork sandwich with fries$15.99
Brisket Sandwich
Tender smoke Brisket sandwich with fries$18.99
Mc's chicken sandwich
Two hand battered golden fried chicken breasts served on toasted brioche bun topped with our house made sauce and pickles$15.99
The McShack
Toasted brioche bun topped with juicy pulled pork, smoked brisket, mac & cheese, coleslaw & pickles$19.99
APPETIZERS
Tostones Bites
3 Fried press green plantain topped with jerk or Jerk-B-Que Pulled pork$9.99
Ackee & Saltfish Toppers
3 Fried press green plantain topped with ackee & salfish$11.99
Pulled Pork Sliders
3 juicy jerk or Jerk-B-Que smoke pulled pork sliders$12.99
Mc's Brisket Sliders
3 juicy jerk or Jerk-B-Que smoke Brisket sliders$17.99
Mc's Wings
5 tender, juicy jerk or Jerk-B-Que smoke wings served with carrots & celery sticks$14.99
Animal Fries
Choice of Pork, brisket,or Chicken atop cheesey fries$7.99
Jerk Guacamole & Plantain Strips$8.99
Rib Bites$9.99
Jerk shrimp$15.99
Jerk sausage$6.99
Soup of the day$5.99
Candy Jerk Pork Belly
Sweet, spicy, smoked jerk pork belly in island berry sauce topped with grilled apples$9.99
Beef Patty$3.99
Jerk Chicken Patty$3.99
Coco Bread$1.99
Veggie Patty$3.99
Jerk Pork Taco$11.99
Jerk Chicken Taco$11.99
Jerk Fish Taco$11.99
Brisket Taco$13.99
PLATES
Jerk Oxtail Plate
Succulent jerk Oxtail in a broad bean veggi sauce served with coconut rice & peas$29.99
Pork Plate (Jerk or Jerk-B-Que)
Juicy, smokey, Jerk Pork served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$25.99
Jerk-B-Que Chicken Plate
Juicy, smokey, Jerk-B-Que Chicken served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$22.99
Brisket Plate (Jerk-B-Que)
Juicy, smokey, Jerk-B-Que Brisket served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$29.99
Spare Rib Plate (Jerk or Jerk-B-Que)
Juicy, smokey, Jerk or Jerk-B-Que Spare Ribs served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$25.99
Jerk Salmon Plate
Juicy, smokey, Jerk Salmon served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$25.99
Jerk Fish Plate
Grilled jerk marinated whole Red Snapper fish served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$25.99
Fried Fish Plate
Fried jerk marinated whole or filled Red Snapper fish served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies & escovitch sauce$25.99
Steamed Fish
Flavorful steamed whole snapper with island spices and vegetables. Served with rice & peas or mashed potatoes.$25.99
Curry Shrimp
Six Juicy, jumbo wild caught Shrimp sauteed in island curry coconut sauce. Served with fried plantains, rice & peas or mashed potatoes.$25.99
Jerk Chicken Plate
Juicy, smokey, Jerk Chicken served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$22.99
Barbeque Chicken Plate$22.99
Jerk Brisket Plate
Juicy, smokey, Jerk Brisket served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$29.99
Barbeque Brisket Plate$29.99
JERK VEGGIE PLATE
Sauteed veggies season with our in house jerk sauce, served with fried plantains, rice & peas or mashed potatoes.$16.99
CURRY VEGGIE PLATE
Sauteed veggies in our island jerk coconut curry sauce, served with fried plantains, rice & peas or mashed potatoes.$16.99
Jerk Tofu
Jerk marinated Tofu grilled and served with your choice of sauteed veggies, fried plantains and (rice & peas or mashed potatoes).$19.99
SALADS
DRINK
Pineapple & Ginger Punch
Refreshing blend of tropical fruits juices$5.99
Lemonade
Sweet, tangy lemonade made from cane sugar with freshly squeesed lemons & limes$3.99
Sorrel
Brewed Jamaican sorrel with ginger and island spices$5.99
Ginger Ale$4.99
Soda$3.99
Ice tea$3.99
Teas$2.99
Coffee$2.99
Ginger Beer$4.99
Ting$4.99
Pellegrino Sparkling water$3.99
Aqua panna Water Large$8.99
Bottle water$2.99
Shirley Temple$4.99
SIDES
COLESLAW$3.99
FRIES$5.99
MAC & CHEESE
Gooey, creamy pasta topped with toasted bread crumb and extra cheese$7.99
COCONUT RICE & PEAS
Fluffy rice & peas cooked in coconut milk and island seasonings$5.99
JERK CORN
Grilled corn on the cob brushed with jerk butter$2.99
FRIED PLANTAIN
Sweet golden fried ripe plantain slices$3.99
FESTIVAL
Sweet golden fried, creamy cornmeal dough$4.99
Bammy$5.99
Mashed Potatoes$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
KIDS
Pasta
MCShack Sampler Platter
Dessert
RACK OF RIBS SPECIAL
COCKTAILS
Daily Specials
Jerk Chicken Wrap$11.99
Jerk- BBQ-Wings
Jerk or BBQ wings served with rice & peas & a small salad.$11.99
Fish Sandwich
Grilled or Fried fish fillet on toasted buns with lettuce, tomato and our jerk mayo sauce served with house fries.$11.99
Jerk Shrimp Skewer
3 jerk Shrimp served with rice & peas with a small side of coleslaw.$11.99
Jerk & Festival
Choice of 1/4 Jerk Chicken, Jerk Sausage or jerk Pork with 3 Festivals & 2 pieces of plantain.$11.99
1/4 Jerk Chicken Meal
Jerk or BBQ chicken leg quarter served with fried plantains and rice & beans.$11.99
Fish Fry Friday Combo$19.99
1/4 BBQ Chicken Meal$11.99
Jerk Brisket Wrap$12.99
Jerk Pork Wrap$11.99
Jerk Fish Wrap$11.99
JERK BURRITOS
Catering
Jerk Chicken Full Sheet$190.00
JERK CHICKEN 1/2 Sheet$100.00
BBQ Chicken Full Sheet$190.00
BBQ Chicken 1/2 Sheet$100.00
Jerk Pork Full Sheet$190.00
Jerk Pork 1/2 sheet$100.00
Pull Pork Full Sheet$150.00
Pull Pork 1/2 Sheet$80.00
Jerk Ribs Full Sheet$190.00
Jerk Ribs 1/2 Sheet$100.00
BBQ Ribs Full Sheet$190.00
BBQ Ribs 1/2 Sheet$100.00
Jerk Brisket Full Sheet$290.00
Jerk Brisket 1/2 Sheet$150.00
Fried Fish Full Sheet$270.00
Fried Fish 1/2 Sheet$140.00
Jerk Fish Full Sheet$270.00
Jerk Fish 1/2 Sheet$140.00
Rice & Peas Full Sheet$90.00
Rice & Peas 1/2 Sheet$50.00
Rasta Pasta (Plain) Full Sheet$150.00
Rasta Pasta (Plain) 1/2 Sheet$80.00
Rasta Pasta (Chicken) Full Sheet$190.00
Rasta Pasta (Chicken) 1/2 Sheet$100.00
Rasta Pasta (Pork) Full Sheet$190.00
Rasta Pasta (Pork) 1/2 Sheet$100.00
Rasta Pasta (Brisket) Full Sheet$230.00
Rasta Pasta (Brisket) 1/2 Sheet$120.00
Jerk Wings Full Sheet$130.00
Jerk Wings 1/2 Sheet$70.00
Jerk Sausage 1/2 Sheet
Jerk Oxtail Full Sheet$330.00
Jerk Oxtail 1/2 Sheet$170.00
Jerk Corn (12)$30.00
Mac & Cheese Full Sheet$150.00
Mac & Cheese 1/2 Sheet$80.00
Sauteed Vegetables (Full Sheet)$140.00
Sauteed Vegetables 1/2 Sheet$75.00
Coleslaw Full Sheet$90.00
Coleslaw 1/2 Sheet$50.00
Fried Plantains Full Sheet$75.00
Fried Plantains 1/2 Sheet$30.00
Ackee & Saltfish Full Sheet$260.00
Ackee & Saltfish 1/2 Sheet$140.00
Rasta Pasta (Shrimp) 1/2 Sheet$120.00
Sorrel (1 Gallon)$30.00
Pineapple Ginger Punch (1 Gallon)$30.00