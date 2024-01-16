Mcshack Jerk House
COMBOS
- Jerk Chicken combo
1/2 Succulent Chicken marinated in our jerk seasonings and grilled slowly for hours served with fries & coleslaw$16.99
- Jerk-B-Que Chicken combo
1/2 Succulent chicken marinated in our Jerk-B-Que seasonings & grilled slowly for hours served with fries & coleslaw$16.99
- Jerk Ribs combo
3 Tender, juicy Spare Ribs smoked & grilled slowly in our Jerk sauce served with fries & coleslaw$17.99
- Jerk-B-Que Ribs combo
3 Tender, juicy Spare Ribs smoked & grilled slowly grilled in Jerk-B-Que sauce served with fries & coleslaw$17.99
- Jerk Brisket combo
4 slices of moist, tender, juicy, smokey Brisket marinated in our jerk seasoning & grilled for hours served with fries & coleslaw$23.99
- Jerk Pulled Pork combo
Juicy pulled pork tossed in Jerk-B-Que sauce served with fries & coleslaw$15.99
- Jerk Fish combo
Grilled Red snapper fish in Jerk sauce served with fries & coleslaw$22.99
- Fried Fish combo
Fried whole/fillet Red snapper fish with escovich sauce served with fries & coleslaw$22.99
- Jerk Salmon combo
Grilled salmon steak marinated in Jerk sauce served with fries & coleslaw$22.99
- Chicken Tenders combo
3 Juicy, tender golden fried chicken breast strips served with fries & coleslaw$11.99
- Jerk Pork combo$15.99
SANDWICHES
- Pulled pork Sandwich
Juicy smoked pulled pork sandwich with fries$15.99
- Brisket Sandwich
Tender smoke Brisket sandwich with fries$18.99
- Mc's chicken sandwich
Two hand battered golden fried chicken breasts served on toasted brioche bun topped with our house made sauce and pickles$15.99
- The McShack
Toasted brioche bun topped with juicy pulled pork, smoked brisket, mac & cheese, coleslaw & pickles$19.99
APPETIZERS
- Tostones Bites
3 Fried press green plantain topped with jerk or Jerk-B-Que Pulled pork$9.99
- Ackee & Saltfish Toppers
3 Fried press green plantain topped with ackee & salfish$11.99
- Pulled Pork Sliders
3 juicy jerk or Jerk-B-Que smoke pulled pork sliders$12.99
- Mc's Brisket Sliders
3 juicy jerk or Jerk-B-Que smoke Brisket sliders$17.99
- Mc's Wings
5 tender, juicy jerk or Jerk-B-Que smoke wings served with carrots & celery sticks$10.99
- Animal Fries Chicken
Choice of Pork, brisket,or Chicken atop cheesey fries$7.99
- Jerk Guacamole & Plantain Strips$9.99
- Rib Bites$9.99
- Jerk shrimp$15.99
- Jerk sausage$6.99
- Soup of the day$5.99
- Candy Jerk Pork Belly
Sweet, spicy, smoked jerk pork belly in island berry sauce topped with grilled apples$9.99
- Beef Patty$3.99
- Jerk Chicken Patty$3.99
- Coco Bread$1.99
PLATES
- Jerk Oxtail Plate
Succulent jerk Oxtail in a broad bean veggi sauce served with coconut rice & peas$29.99
- Pork Plate (Jerk or Jerk-B-Que)
Juicy, smokey, Jerk Pork served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$25.99
- Chicken Plate (Jerk or Jerk-B-Que)
Juicy, smokey, Jerk Pork served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$22.99
- Brisket Plate (Jerk or Jerk-B-Que)
Juicy, smokey, Jerk Pork served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$29.99
- Spare Rib Plate (Jerk or Jerk-B-Que)
Juicy, smokey, Jerk Pork served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$25.99
- Jerk Salmon Plate
Juicy, smokey, Jerk Pork served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$24.99
- Jerk Fish Plate
Grilled jerk marinated whole or filled Red Snapper fish served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies$25.99
- Fried Fish Plate
Fried jerk marinated whole or filled Red Snapper fish served with coconut rice & peas, with seasonal sauteed veggies & escovitch sauce$25.99
- Steamed Fish
Flavorful steamed whole snapper with island spices and vegetables. Served with rice & peas or mashed potatoes.$25.99
- Curry Shrimp
Juicy, jumbo wild caught Shrimp sautéed in island curry coconut milk sauce.$25.99
SALADS
DRINK
- Pineapple & Ginger Punch
Refreshing blend of tropical fruits juices$5.99
- Lemonade
Sweet, tangy lemonade made from cane sugar with freshly squeesed lemons & limes$3.99
- Sorrel
Brewed Jamaican sorrel with ginger and island spices$5.99
- Ginger Ale$4.99
- Soda$3.99
- Ice tea$3.99
- Teas$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Ginger Beer$4.99
- Ting$4.99
SIDES
- COLESLAW$3.99
- FRIES$5.99
- MAC & CHEESE
Gooey, creamy pasta topped with toasted bread crumb and extra cheese$7.99
- COCONUT RICE & PEAS
Fluffy rice & peas cooked in coconut milk and island seasonings$5.99
- JERK CORN
Grilled corn on the cob brushed with jerk butter$2.99
- FRIED PLANTAIN
Sweet golden fried ripe plantain slices$3.99
- FESTIVAL
Sweet golden fried, creamy cornmeal dough$4.99
- Bammy$5.99