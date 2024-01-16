About us

McShack Jerk House is a Caribbean infused restaurant specializing in authentic jerk-style cooking. We offer a variety of dishes featuring jerk marinated meats cooked slowly in our smoker and over our customized grill. The atmosphere is vibrant with an island vibe, welcoming and relaxing reflecting the lively culture of Jamaica. We are proud to offer a family friendly atmosphere while offering a cozy seating arrangement for couples. Popular menu items include jerk chicken, pork, ribs, pork belly and fish as well as traditional sides like rice and peas, plantains and jerk corn on the cob. We are open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am - 9pm and can be found on all your favorite delivery websites and apps.