McShack Jerk House Restaurant

    Our meticulously prepared menu, built from sustainably sourced ingredients by a diverse team of talented artisans, is guaranteed to satisfy. Prepare yourself for a meal you’ll never forget.

    Jerk Brisket

    Marinated in jerk seasonings & grilled slowly for hours to intensify its flavor and tenderness, resulting in a rich, moist juicy bite

    Sandwiches

    Our sandwiches are made from succulent jerk meats ranging in spice levels from mild to spicy, served on various grilled buttered breads.

    Cocktails

    Our craft cocktails combine premium spirits, tropical ingredients, and creative mixology to deliver a symphony of flavors.